Dec 21, 2021 at 12:56 pm CET

EFE

Spanish sport has once again come together in sending messages of condolence and affection for the death this past night in Amsterdam of Kawa leauma, a player for the Spanish rugby team, due to a fortuitous accident that occurred on Saturday after the game against the Netherlands.

“We are very sorry for the passing of Kawa leauma. Our most sincere condolences to his family, friends and the entire world of rugby “, indicates the Higher Sports Council (CSD) on its social networks.

In the same vein, the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) expresses itself: “Our sincere condolences to family and friends of Kawa leauma, and to the entire Spanish rugby family “.

“From the RFEF we join the pain for the loss of Kawa leauma and we wish to convey our sincere condolences to his family and friends, as well as @ferugby. Rest in peace “, indicates the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

“D.E.P Kawa leauma. From the RFEA we join the pain of his family and that of Spanish rugby. All our support to his family and friends, “says the Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA).

Spanish rugby clubs have also expressed their grief over the tragic accident of the AMPO Ordizia player.

The VRAC Quesos Entrepinares has sent its “condolences for this painful loss” to his team, the FER, all the members of the national team and all the clubs in which he was a member, as well as his family and friends.

“The VRAC is at the disposal of Ordizia and the FER for any circumstance in which the club can be of help, as well as to be part of the tributes that are celebrated in memory of the Kawa“, says the Pucelano club, the last team that faced AMPO Ordizia in the League with Leauma on the lawn, November 28th.

“From the EU Santboiana we join the pain of state rugby and send a message of support to the whole family, as well as to the entire Ordizia club,” indicates the Catalan club, whose team leads the Rugby Division of Honor.

“The garnet family of @AlcobendasRugby joins in supporting the family of Kawa leauma and to our friends at @ORDIZIARUGBY and @ferugby and we send our condolences, “says the Madrid club, whose game against AMPO Ordizia, set for Sunday, was previously postponed due to the pandemic.

The international Patricia garcia says for his part that “it is a very sad day for rugby” on a photograph of Leauma the day he played for the Spanish team against Italy A.