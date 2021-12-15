The Spanish record label Satelite K and the Swiss platform Staxe, bet on Blockchain technology and NFTs for the next musical production of the Spanish singer-songwriter Mario Palma, produced by Juanito Makandé (Estudio la Luciérnaga, Mallorca), as disclosed in a press release to Cointelegraph Español on December 14, 2021.

Mario Palma will be the first artist of the agreement that the two companies obtained to tokenize their musical pieces, the first of several music projects seeking funding for music productions combining smart contracts and NFT.

The project will have the single the single “Cry if you have to cry “ simple that brought together some flamenco-fusion, jazz and some urban music, surprising the market and generating great interest from the public and the media in Spain.

The tokens of the artist Mario Palma will have an issue of 40 tokens that will be launched at a launch price of € 100 each. These assets can be purchased by any user who wants to invest in the new record production of the artist Mario Palma.

However, the 40 tokens will have a revaluation through the income generated through the streaming platform and through physical sales and synchronization rights.

“The music distribution model through NFTs offers new possibilities to artists, producers and music labels without precedent: monetize in advance the income of their productions, generate future royalties for the resale of their NFTs in secondary markets or, among other benefits , exploit their image rights in the metaverse “, as stated by Luis Martínez, CEO of STAXE.

“Considering the success that technology and NFTs have achieved in the art realm, we believe it won’t take long for a similar movement to happen within the music industry,” ends the note Enric Pedascoll, Director of SATÉLITE K.

