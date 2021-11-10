The digital currency plans of Spanish banks must now be reported, according to sources at the Bank of Spain, who stated that the central bank wants to examine the effect digitization is having on financial services.

The Bank of Spain has been silent for years on the issue of digital currencies. However, this year, it is stepping up and asserting itself. After establishing a registry of digital currency service providers, he now focuses on banks.

According to a report by El País de España, the Bank of Spain is seeking additional information from financial organizations that deal with digital money.

The purpose of the research is to examine the effect that digitization is having on financial services, not to ban or defend digital currencies. The central bank is asking commercial banks to disclose their links to digital asset service providers, holdings in them, and any other exposure they may have to cryptocurrencies.

Banks that want to launch or offer custody of existing cryptocurrencies in the next three years must also detail such projects.

The latest news comes when the leading banks in Spain begin to adopt digital currencies. Banco Santander is the largest bank in the country and has stated that it is working towards a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund. Other financial entities are also in different stages of their digital asset initiatives, such as BBVA and CaixaBank.

As reported, Banco Santander and four of the main Spanish banks completed a proof of concept for payment transfers using smart contracts. Banco Santander also reportedly redeemed its blockchain-based bond in 2019.

