At the Green Midget Cafe in Bromley (London) several Vikings gather at a table. An elderly couple appears out of nowhere. “Good morning, what have you got?” They ask. “Hello. We have eggs and bacon; eggs, sausage and bacon; eggs and spam; eggs, bacon and spam; eggs, bacon, sausage and spam; spam, bacon, sausage and spam; spam, eggs, spam, spam, bacon and spam; spam, spam, spam, bacon and spam; spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, beans and spam. Or lobster thermidor aux crevettes with Mornay sauce with truffle pate, cognac, egg and spam. “The lady answers:” Don’t you have anything without spam? ” Ask for it without spam directly? “, he insists.” Puaaajjj “, exclaims the clerk.

East sketch of the Monty Python issued in 1970 with corned beef as the protagonist, used as canned rationing in World War II, it baptized junk mail eight years later, plague of modern internet society. Now, 50 years later, even Gmail has a section where spam is redirected. With more than eight decades in the market, canned meat brand Spam has posted record sales in 2021 for the seventh year in a row. What’s going on?

The product, launched in 1937, it became very popular with its customers for being relatively inexpensive and having a long life. During World War II it was distributed in tons and was used to feed both American troops and European civilians from allied nations. Spam was also heavily consumed in the post-conflict years, when many countries were trying to rebuild and food was scarce.





Although officially it could be described as ham and pork shoulder or seasoned ham (there are versions with pork and chicken, or roast turkey to be food halal), SPAM has remained in the popular imagination as acronyms for Squirrel, Possum And Mouse (squirrel, possum and mouse), Spare Parts Already Minced (previously minced leftover parts), Something Posing As Meat (something posing as meat) or Specially Processed Artificial Meat (specially made artificial meat).

Over time, this product became synonymous with a cheap ingredient in the westBut it was seen as a delicacy in the Asia-Pacific region, which partly explains the success of the brand in recent years. Spam was brought to South Korea by the US military during the Korean War in the 1950s, as an attempt to address food shortages during the conflict. However, the product was so absorbed by South Korean culture that it became one of the country’s favorite dishes: “budae jjigae” or “military stew.”

During the Lunar New Year, it is sold in supermarkets as a luxury item, with special packaging, used as a gift. This canned food also has a large market in the state of Hawaii, where it is found on the menu of several restaurants in the archipelago. There it is eaten for breakfast with eggs and rice. Also in other dishes of fried rice or as a kind of sushi, the “Spam musubi”.





From the can to your email inbox

The victory it won after World War II would make it, years later, synonymous with spam emails. The reason, according to the etymologist Graeme Donald, goes back to that Monty Python sketch in 1970, in which a couple goes to a restaurant where each item on the menu has Spam as an ingredient. Although the woman makes it clear that she does not like canned food, the assistant repeats in a shrill voice: “Spam, Spam, Spam, Spam …”

The use of the word as a synonym for annoying and unwanted message quickly became universal among users of the Internet, as a meme, as explained by Finn Brunton, author of the book Spam: a secret history of the Internet.

That sketch was also what came to mind for the 392 Arpanet members when they received an email in 1978 from their colleague Gary Thuerk, from Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC), in which I was trying to sell them a professional computer for half a million euros at the current exchange rate (it had made minicomputers fashionable in the 60s, before Apple and Microsoft). That was how intrusive they considered that communication. Much like the Monty Python spam. A building was even erected in his honor in the American county where he was born, Mower County (Minnesota), where there is a spam museum.

The recent success of the brand, now present in more than 80 countries, motivated Hormel Foods to study an expansion of its catalog of products from the Spam family, which should hit the shelves in 2023, according to its director at the last meeting. of investors. As people continue to search for stable and easy-to-use pantry options during the Covid pandemic, Spam is making its way into more and more shopping carts around the world. In fact, the company reported in 2020 of an increase of 22% in the sale of their products.

And yes, SPAM is, in the end, the acronym for Spiced Ham (spiced ham).