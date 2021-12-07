Greenalia has confirmed progress in the processing of the Gofio project, which will be the first floating offshore wind farm in Spain and will be located southeast of the island of Gran Canaria.

During its participation in one of the conferences on offshore wind organized in Ferrol by GointerHub, the Coruña company Greenalia has confirmed that it has obtained authorization in matters of aeronautical easements from the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

This means that the development of the floating offshore wind farm, Gofio, located in the Southeast of the Island of Gran Canaria, takes another firm step towards the assembly of the four wind turbines in the park. With this procedure, Greenalia has the approval for the assembly of said park in the port of Arinaga, as well as for its subsequent towing to the final location, planned. in front of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana within the territorial sea of ​​the Canary Islands.

Greenalia’s objective is to obtain the necessary environmental and administrative authorizations for the construction of the Gofio offshore wind farm and, with this, make Gofio the first offshore wind farm connected to the grid on our coasts. This park uses floating technology, key to offshore wind development on the Spanish coasts, so this is expected to be the beginning of the definitive deployment of this technology in Spain.

Spain may be a technological leader in renewables

Floating offshore wind energy projects such as Greenalia are one of the sources of renewable generation destined to be the basis for green growth in Europe for the coming years.

According to Greenalia in its statement, “the Gofio wind farm has a 50 MW power, enough energy to supply a population of more than 70,000 homes, through a production system that will avoid the emission of around 140,000 tons of CO2 per year ”.

During the development, construction and operation process, the generation of a significant number of jobs (direct and indirect) is expected, which will contribute to the development of the green economy in the region, where the company Blue Lines Renewables, based in Gran Canaria, acts as a strategic and technological partner.

«With the launch of the offshore projects, the Canary Islands can position itself as one of the leaders in floating offshore wind technology worldwide and, with this, achieve the objective of developing 310 MW offshore in the coasts of the Canary Islands, as stated by the island government in the Canary Islands Energy Strategy 2015-2025 – EECan25 », points out Greenalia.

Finally, it is expected that this development could represent a key and essential milestone for the advancement of the floating wind sector worldwide and a historic opportunity for Spain to lead the energy sector, which is surely one of the considered tractors in the European recovery. A challenge that would also be an unbeatable opportunity for the internationalization of many companies in the sector and the generation of wealth and jobs.