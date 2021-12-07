EFE / Rodrigo Jiménez.



Sydney (Australia), Dec 7 (EFE) .- The Spanish team led by Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño will have to face off with one of the great favorites, Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, after the group stage draw of the ATP Cup held this Tuesday in Sydney will include both teams, along with Norway and Chile, in group A.

Bautista will be responsible for taking on the world’s top ranked Djokovic in the first singles match, while Carreño will have to face second Serbian player Dusan Lajovic.

The Castellón already knows what it is like to beat the Belgrade tennis player on hard court after his triumphs in Miami and Doha in 2019, as well as in Shanghai in 2016.

Regarding the other two rivals of Spain in the group stage, Norway will have Casper Ruud as a reference while Cristian Garín will be in charge of leading Chile.

The third edition of the ATP Cup will be held in Sydney between January 1 and 9, and will feature the participation of 16 countries that will be divided into four groups.

The confrontations will consist of two singles matches that will face the second seeds first and then the first seeds, as well as a doubles match after the end of the last individual match.

The Serbian team was the winner in the first edition in 2020 after Djokovic prevailed during the final in his individual match against Nadal and later in the doubles with his teammate Viktor Troicki against the Spanish Pablo Carreño and Feliciano López.

However, those in charge of defending the crown will be the Russians, led once again by Medvedev and Rublev, after their final victory over Italy in the 2021 final.

Russia, reigning champions of the Davis Cup held in Madrid during the month of December, will begin their journey in a group B which will also include Italy, Austria and the host Australia.

The clash between the Russians and the Italians will be the highlight of this group where they will see the faces Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini, as well as Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner.

Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem will play his first official tournament after finishing the season in August due to his wrist problems that he has been dragging since June.

For its part, group C will be made up of the national teams of Germany, Canada, Great Britain and the United States.

The favorites in this group will be the German team, which will be led by reigning ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev, and the Canadians, who will feature their two top-20 youth Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

The last group will be attended by Greece (Stefanos Tsitsipas), Poland (Herbert Hurcakz), Argentina (Diego Schwartzman) and Georgia (Nikoloz Basilashvili).

ATP Cup Groups:

A: Serbia (Novak Djokovic, 1), Norway (Casper Ruud, 8), Chile (Cristian Garín, 17) and Spain (Roberto Bautista, 19).

B: Russia (Daniil Medvedev, 2), Italy (Matteo Berrettini, 7), Austria (Dominic Thiem, 15) and Australia (Alex De Miñaur, 34).

C: Germany (Alexander Zverev, 3), Canada (Feliz Auger-Aliassime, 11), Great Britain (Cameron Norrie, 12) and the United States (Taylor Fritz, 23).

D: Greece (Stefanos Tsitsipas, 4), Poland (Herbert Hurkacz, 9), Argentina (Diego Schwartzman, 13) and Georgia (Nikoloz Basilashvili, 22).