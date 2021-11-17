At ADSLZone we like to keep you up to date with the latest offers and promotions while we make comparisons of the different operators to see who offers the best mobile or fiber and mobile rates on the market. This time we are going to tell you how much it costs to use the Internet on average in Spain and other countries according to a study by comparethemarket. That is, what are the cheapest and most expensive countries of the world to have Internet in our home.

How much does the Internet cost in Spain?

An investigation by comparethemarket.com has revealed that Spain is in the position 32 of the ranking of the most expensive countries in the world in terms of the price of broadband. Currently Spaniards pay on average 38.71 euros per month, which places it in a cheaper country than Switzerland where you pay an average of 54.54 euros per month.

At European level, Spain is the eighth most expensive country to hire the Internet behind Belgium, Ireland, Norway or Iceland, which is in first place with a cost of 58.80 euros per month. In Spain we have the possibility of contracting Internet through MVNOs that offer cheaper rates and that use the networks of large operators such as Movistar or Vodafone or contract it through large operators such as Orange, MásMóvil, Movistar, Vodafone that usually have a catalog more extensive rates and possibilities.