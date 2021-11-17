Currently, the vast majority of the population spends part of their day connected to the Internet. Whether to work, study, watch streaming content, check social networks, send messages on WhatsApp, etc. In fact, right now there are 4.66 billion users active on the Internet, which is equivalent to almost 60% of the world’s population. According to a study, Spain is the eighth most expensive country in Europe to hire Internet, did you expect it?
At ADSLZone we like to keep you up to date with the latest offers and promotions while we make comparisons of the different operators to see who offers the best mobile or fiber and mobile rates on the market. This time we are going to tell you how much it costs to use the Internet on average in Spain and other countries according to a study by comparethemarket. That is, what are the cheapest and most expensive countries of the world to have Internet in our home.
How much does the Internet cost in Spain?
An investigation by comparethemarket.com has revealed that Spain is in the position 32 of the ranking of the most expensive countries in the world in terms of the price of broadband. Currently Spaniards pay on average 38.71 euros per month, which places it in a cheaper country than Switzerland where you pay an average of 54.54 euros per month.
At European level, Spain is the eighth most expensive country to hire the Internet behind Belgium, Ireland, Norway or Iceland, which is in first place with a cost of 58.80 euros per month. In Spain we have the possibility of contracting Internet through MVNOs that offer cheaper rates and that use the networks of large operators such as Movistar or Vodafone or contract it through large operators such as Orange, MásMóvil, Movistar, Vodafone that usually have a catalog more extensive rates and possibilities.
Ethiopia, the most expensive country in the world
Ethiopia is more expensive than any other country. In this country, broadband costs 363.99 euros per month, almost ten times more than the price they pay in the UK. After Ethiopia we find the United Arab Emirates as the second most expensive country in the world with a cost of 84.84 euros per month. In fact, there are 5 countries in Africa and the Middle East that have the most expensive price in the world in terms of broadband. Qatar in third place, Zimbabwe in fourth and Oman in fifth. The top 10 is completed by Honduras, Saudi Arabia, Iceland, USA and Guatemala.
On the other side of the coin is Ukraine who owns the cheapest broadband in the world with an average monthly cost of 5.22 euros which is closely followed by Russia with 5.94 euros per month. Among the list of cheapest countries in the world to hire Internet we also have Romania, Moldova, India, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Turkey and Belarus.