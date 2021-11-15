

Nov 14, 2021 at 11:49 PM CET



Barça defender Jordi Alba was euphoric, like his teammates, after the 1-0 victory in Spain-Sweden that gave La Roja a pass to the final phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Barça player stressed that “people have become excited about this team again. We played a great role in the European Championship,” he recalled, “and despite not winning, they gave us a lot of support. I hadn’t seen it for a long time. The people who come are responding to the idea of ​​the coach (Luis Enrique) who is responsible for all this. ” And he added that personally he is “very happy to be able to play another World Cup.”

To death with Luis Enrique

Returning to Luis Enrique, Jordi Alba defended the coach. “He transmits a lot, he knows a lot. He makes you alert every minute you are with him. I have known him for many, many years and he is fair to everyone. People who weren’t coming now come (to the National Team) and that makes everyone alert “.

The Barça defender admitted that “we have suffered at times, but I am very happy. Now, we are going with the idea of ​​winning the World Cup, but we are going to find very good teams”. Jordi Alba was forceful when he said that “I trust this group. The atmosphere is fundamental to face tournaments like this one. Since Luis Enrique came to the National Team, we all go to a“.

Excited with the arrival of Xavi Hernández to Barça

Jordi Alba also had a phrase to comment on the situation at Barça, to whose discipline he returns this Monday: “We have gone through difficult times at Barça, but I trust that Xavi will help us a lot to improve. Get to know the club and the players and we are sure to respond. I really want to work at your command now, “he confessed.