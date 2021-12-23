Reuters.- Spain will once again force the wearing of a mask outdoors as part of a package of measures aimed at containing the variant of the omicron coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, told regional leaders on Wednesday.

With almost 80% of its population vaccinated and a booster program that is gaining ground, Spain has largely escaped the wave of infections that led several northern European countries to tighten controls in the autumn.

Read: Amnesty International asks Mexico not to request visas from Venezuelans

However, the recent arrival of omicron has skyrocketed the numbers, with a record of almost 50,000 new infections on Tuesday, although hospital admissions and intensive care cases remain quite low compared to previous waves of COVID-19.

The use of masks indoors was already mandatory in Spain and many Spaniards choose to cover their faces also outdoors, although the legal obligation to do so was removed in June.

Sánchez had called the meeting of regional leaders, responsible for their own health policy, to coordinate measures against omicron, which accounted for almost half of all COVID-19 infections last week, compared to 3% the previous week.

Follow the information about the economy and the business world in Forbes Central America

His administration also proposed to relax the rules on the type of home test kits that pharmacies can sell and allocate 292 million euros (331 million dollars) to reinforce the overloaded primary care sector, according to the government in a statement. .