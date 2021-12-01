The effect of the pandemic on the mental health It has been devastating and has left us with a historical record of suicides. The figure is staggering: almost 11 people took their own lives a day in 2020.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), affiliated with the World Health Organization (WHO), reports that Covid-19 has increased suicide risk factors. And there are still more. Suicide deaths are double that of traffic accidents, they are 80 times more than gender-based violence and 11 times more than homicide … and it is the leading cause of death among people between 15 and 29 years of age.

While the figures speak for themselves, it is important to know the key aspects to help to the people who are going through this moment. The conclusion of the experts with whom we have spoken centers on one idea: talking about suicide prevents it.

Hopelessness arising from the pandemic increases the number of cases





From Somos Estupendas, a platform of psychologists specialized in mental health and well-being, they introduce us that behind a suicide a feeling of loneliness or misunderstanding, a tpsychological rauma or child abuse of any kind or a economic crisis. In addition, the psychological consequences of the pandemic have led to an increase in suicides in the past year.

“Hopelessness is undoubtedly one of the components of the equation when talking about suicide”

Therefore, they recognize that the first thing we can think of when talking about increase in the number of suicides It is in one of the highest risk factors for suicide, hopelessness. “Hopelessness is surely one of the components of the equation when talking about suicide. Relating this component to the situation experienced in the pandemic, we must take into account that this experience clouded all images of the future, taking away the perception of control we have over life, “they argue.

The experts explain to us that the scarce opportunity at that peak of the pandemic to look ahead and not be able to foresee positive scenarios, but quite the opposite, greatly increased hopelessness, as is evident. To this, they detail, is added the loss of jobs, constant contact with death, and, especially, another fundamental suicide risk factor that must be highlighted: the Social isolation.

“You have to keep in mind that the pandemic is a stressful life event to which we must face “, they specify from Somos Estupendas. However, they collect that the associated discomfort also reduces the resources necessary to face it and decreases our capacity for emotional regulation.

Gender differences in suicide rates are significant: more men





The experts collect that, among the risk factors, we find to be man, divorced and over 40 years old, especially over 70. “The gender difference in suicide has to do with the fact that there are more suicide attempts by women (what is called” suicide attempts “), while men end up committing suicide in more occasions “, they specify from the aforementioned platform.

In this sense, they confirm that the reason why men present higher suicide rates is multifactorial: “It does not depend on a single factor. We can relate it to the highest levels of testosterone, associated with violent and impulsive behavior.”

“Another variable to consider would be the sociocultural learning associated with beliefs of the type ‘men do not cry'”

In addition, they confirm that in men, substance abuse is more common, specifically alcohol, which is also a risk factor for suicide. “Another important variable to consider would be the sociocultural learning related to beliefs What men do not cry, men have to be strong, which make it more difficult to ask for help “, they specify.

Talking about suicide prevents it





We have to talk about suicide, but first we have to learn how to do it. “Talk, talk, talk, and talk about suicide. It is necessary to give visibility to this reality for what stop being the stigma that is and so that talking about mental health and its importance is normalized “, the experts respond when we ask what to do to stop this situation.

“Not talking about suicide does not achieve anything other than continuing to maintain those high rates that we see”

They point out that talking about suicide is opening an opportunity to ask for help for those people who may be in this situation of risk. “Speak with euphemisms or, directly, not talking about suicide, it does not achieve anything other than to continue maintaining those high rates that we see“they remember.

“Prevention is in being able to put out what I feel inside and one of the best lifesavers is social support,” they add. Therefore, they bet on the need to promote this support, creating prevention campaigns, creating more positions for psychologists in primary care and hospitals or giving guidelines on how to help people who are having a hard time, not only to professionals but at the community level.

In addition, they ensure that people who hear that suicide is being talked about they will have the opportunity to see that they are not alone, and that there are other alternative ways to end their suffering. “There are also people who can understand the reasons that lead to suicide and that, therefore, can help them.” That is, they collect that talking about it will open an avenue of support, while going to blame the person and show them that they are not alone.

We need therapy





“How many lives could we have saved if we had one quality psychological care, that it is accessible to everyone and is able to arrive on time? ” give visibility to suicide with the aim of raising awareness and informing in a responsible way.

“Many”, they answer themselves. “It is true that not all suicides happen because of a psychological problem or disorder, but the vast majority do).” They explain that, in Spain, waiting lists vary according to each autonomous community, but the need to wait months for a first consultation is common to all. Hence the reason why most people (who can afford it financially, obviously) choose to go to a private center.

A Senate report on human resource needs in the National Health System (SMS) estimated that in Spain there were 4.3 psychologists per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the European average of 18 psychologists per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health, this ratio stood at approximately 6 psychologists in 2018 (three times less than the European average). Therefore, from the platform they conclude that there is little visibility of these professionals in the health system: “More places are needed and our mental health should never depend on the money we have in our pocket “.

“Therapy is there for anyone who wants to access it or who feels they need help”

“It is normal for all people to need therapy, therapy is there for anyone who wants to access it or who feels they need help“But beyond talking about therapy as an obligation, from Somos Estupendas they express that we can all talk about therapy as a resource, so that it is seen as a support that is available to each one if they need it.

How to help someone with suicidal tendencies





From the Mental Health Spain confederation they invite us to actively listen to the person with suicidal ideas. “Create an adequate climate of trust so that they express their feelings or fears without fear “, they collect. propose short-term solutions that postpone immediate decision making.

“Remain calm and encourage him to go to his health center”, they claim. They also invite us not to judge or criticize what that person shares, or blame them. “Accompany him, but without overprotecting him.” Finally, they suggest that we pay attention to any behavior change we notice and, if we feel lost, ask mental health professionals for help.

The psychologists consulted conclude that to help someone with suicidal thoughts it is important to accompany the person, which translates into validating their emotions and even understanding the reasons why the person has thought about committing suicide. “That is to say, see their suffering, empathizing with their situation so that the person feels understood “.

They warn that this does not mean that we validate suicide, but that we validate their suffering and we are there to accompany you towards other types of solutions, such as accompanying in the process of asking for help.

“It is important to avoid phrases such as Mr Wonderful or too positive, and focus more on listening so that the person can vent their emotions.” From there, they propose to show Help options, such as going to therapy or specialized associations.

