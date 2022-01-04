Jan 04, 2022 at 09:35 CET

Spain recovered in November 72% of the international tourists arrived in the same month of 2019, according to the data published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The more than 3.3 million tourists who visited Spain in November represent an increase of 54% compared to 2020 and they bring to 28.2 million the accumulated figure in the first 11 months of the year. Spending in November increased at a higher rate, 63.8%, reaching 31,274 million euros between January and November.

For the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, these data confirm that the International tourism recovery continued its “gradual advance” in November, despite the increase in infections in the main European markets.

“Month after month we see how Spain is approaching the volumes of tourists and spending it had in 2019, although the uncertainty associated with the new wave could delay the recovery of the pre-pandemic levels in international tourism, which will depend on its duration as we have seen in previous waves, “he said.

However, according to Maroto, confidence in travel to Spain is higher due to the high levels of vaccination in our country, which suggests a total of international tourist arrivals in the fourth quarter of 2021 between 10.2 and 10.6 million, which represents between 62% and 64% of those received in the same period of 2019.