The growth of fiber optics in our country continues to skyrocket and the CNMC has wanted to make the data clear in its latest quarterly report on the matter. Fiber lines continue to grow as coverage expands, and should reach its zenith in the year 2025 if the Government fulfills its promise to guarantee at least 100 Mbps of connection in 100% of the territory.

The UNICO plan will also contribute to this expansion of fiber optics, which has long surpassed ADSL lines, and which has represented the final grave for the copper wire. Telefónica, in fact, has closed more than 500 exchanges this same 2021.

Fiber grows, cable retracts, and the big three drop in retail revenue

Market shares for fixed broadband lines – Source: CNMC

The CNMC tells that in the last year 6 million new fiber optic accesses have been deployed, accesses that include both residential customers and commercial premises and companies. The total in fiber optic already amounts to about 60 million accesses nationwide, which has meant a growth of about 11% in twelve months.

If we broaden the spectrum by doing a little zoom out We can add the fiber accesses to this number, those of HFC cable. Here we have already shot up to 70 million accesses in total and the growth would then be 9% in one season. Despite its growth, however, HFC accesses already installed have fallen in the last year Thus, according to the CNMC, just over 250,000 HFC and FTTN accesses have been replaced by FTTH fiber optics.

For their part, mobile lines in Spain already total 56.1 million, and a not inconsiderable 86.3% of them have some type of Internet connection. The CNMC says that voice lines linked to mobile broadband have increased by 1.6 million in the last year. In addition, it is indicated that 73.6% of the total lines still belong to the three main operators (Vodafone, Movistar and Orange) but the percentage has fallen by 2.6 percentage points in one year.

Regarding the retail market, the CNMC indicates that only Vodafone and Euskaltel increased their revenues in the last year while 74.5% of the total of them is still owned by the big three. In this case, there is a fall in the presence of Movistar, Vodafone and Orange, as the percentage has been reduced by 3 points compared to last year. The rest of the operators share, therefore, the remaining 25.5%.

