Spain must reach 3,500 copies to save it

Dec 12, 2021 at 08:33 CET



This Sunday, the 12th, World Lynx Day is celebrated, one of the most emblematic species in Spain. The environmental organization WWF has indicated, for this reason, that to achieve the conservation status “favorable & rdquor; of the Iberian lynx you have to triple the current population, which stands at more than 1,100 specimens throughout the peninsula, according to the last census.

WWF has recalled, through a statement, that the population has multiplied by twelve, already exceeding a thousand copies in 20 years, going from just 94 in 2002 to those more than 1,100 in 2020.

How to save the species is a challenge that has been proposed to solve WWF, with the support of the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, with the project ’20Lince40′.

WWF has recalled that, despite the increase in the number of lynxes, it is necessary to continue working to reach a totally viable population and out of danger, and to achieve it It is “essential to reach at least 3,000-3,500 individuals, of which 750 should be reproductive females & rdquor ;.

If these figures were reached in 2040, the main objective of the project that the organization is developing with the support of the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge would have been met.

In order to reach this number, the organization considers it necessary to optimize lynx conservation actions and that is exactly what ’20Lince40′ intends.

The monitoring of the species is carried out by photo-trapping, manually identifying each individual thanks to their unique coat pattern, which implies a very meticulous work. For this reason, work is being done on applying artificial intelligence to carry out this identification.

On the other hand, it seeks to optimize and lower the price of actions to promote rabbit populations, the lynx’s main prey, without which it is unable to reproduce.

At the same time, WWF takes advantage of this world day to alert about the main threats that still loom over the Iberian lynx.

The main cause of mortality, to this day, continues to be the outrages, with more than 40 deaths last year, and poaching.

The Iberian lynx is one of the most characteristic mammals of our country and, however, it was about to disappear at the beginning of the century, due to poaching, abuses and the degradation of its natural environment.

The conservation policies of this small ‘big cat’ of about 40 centimeters high has allowed that, two decades later, it has their number increased significantly in Andalusia, Extremadura and Castilla La Mancha, as well as southern Portugal.

The Iberian lynx numbers already exceed 1,000, which means that they have multiplied by 10 in the last 25 years. Having achieved this very effective recovery, the case of the Iberian lynx has become a true example of world conservation.

“Few species are capable of escaping from such a critical situation as has been the Iberian lynx & rdquor ;, points out the non-profit entity, WWF, who affirms that this has only been possible thanks to “continuous work & rdquor; and the “collaboration & rdquor; of more than 20 administrations and organizations, in addition to many individuals.

His work has consisted, since the end of the 90s, to act in extremis directly on the ground where the last population strongholds of this species were found: Sierra Morena, Montes de Toledo and Doñana. Through custody agreements with hunting estates, the drift of this animal has been radically changed.

But it’s not enough. Despite everything, the Iberian lynx remains in danger of extinction –Before it was part of the critically endangered species– and the reproductive females are, without a doubt, the salvation of this animal.

As they explain from the association, “the total numbers are important & rdquor ;, but the number of females that can reproduce will constitute“ the figure that will mark the viability of the species & rdquor ;.

Main photo: Pinterest

