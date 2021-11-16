Nov 16, 2021 at 01:10 CET

Europa Press

The Spanish women’s and men’s teams they premiered this Monday with paths resounding victories against Paraguay and the United Kingdom respectively in the XV Paddle World Championship that is being disputed in Doha.

The women’s team began the defense of the title with full triumphs against Paraguay. Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay added the first point by clearly defeating Lorena Riquelme and Jessica Morales by 6-0, 6-1.

The other two points were also very strong for Icíar Montes’s team. Marta Ortega and Ariana Sánchez, and Patty Llaguna and Lucía Sainz were imposed by each 6-1, 6-0 Elianne Matto and Claudia Calderini, and Paloma Mereles and Alejandra García, respectively. The Spanish will face Brazil on Tuesday.

For its part, men’s team he did not have excessive problems either Great Britain, whom they defeated 3-0. Alejandro Galán and Javi Rico defeated Lovie Harris and Sam Jones 6-1, 6-4; Juan Lebrón and ‘Coki’ Nieto could (6-1, 6-3) with Christian Murphy and Richard Brooks, and Momo González and Arturo Coello closed the plenary session against Ryan Wyatt and Chris Salisbury (6-1 and 6-2). Chile will be the next rival from the team led by Juanjo Gutiérrez.