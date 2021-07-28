Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino (r) celebrates with his teammate Dani Olmo (i) after scoring 1-0 in the Group C soccer match between Spain and Argentina during the 2020 Olympic Games, this Wednesday at the Saitama 2002 Stadium ( Japan). EFE / José Méndez



Saitama, Jul 28 (EFE) .- Of the four European teams that started their participation in the football competition of the Tokyo Olympic Games, only Spain has managed to qualify for the quarterfinals, with powers such as France and Germany out to the first exchange rate in addition to Romania.

The team led by Luis de la Fuente suffered until the end against Argentina, but managed to stay alive in the tournament, and the coach wanted to ponder this fact in the subsequent press conference.

“It is very difficult to be here and for France and Germany to stay out; or for Italy to not be there. It shows the great level of football that there is,” said the Spanish coach.

Spain has led to six ‘reinforcements’ of the absolute, but who by age can compete in the Olympic Games without occupying any of the three places for over 24 years. Unai Simón, Eric García, Pau Torres, Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo double the championship.

“I am privileged to have such good footballers, but in Spain we are privileged because there are very good young players. Our obligation is to select the best. Due to responsibility we had to bring the best possible team and here they are. And I am happy that they are here, “he commented.

For their part, France fell with just three points and 11 goals conceded, receiving a painful 0-4 from host Japan. Germany could only beat Saudi Arabia and get a point against the Ivory Coast, while Romania, who was presented with many losses, was left out on goal difference over New Zealand.

The Olympic competition continues to wreak havoc for the teams of the old continent. Only Spain has been able to win the gold medal since the sub-23 format was established in Barcelona’92, increased by one year for the Tokyo Olympics due to the postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven editions since the measure was established, plus what is at stake: and only Poland, losing the 92 against Spain; and Germany, in Rio 2016, falling against Brazil, were able to play a final.

In the women’s tournament, in which senior teams participate and which was created in 1996, it is also given that only one European team has been Olympic champion: Germany, by beating Sweden 2-1 in the last Games. The history of this competition is dominated by the United States, which has four golds in six editions.

Of course, unlike the boys, Europe has full representatives in the quarterfinals. Sweden -as great favorites, after adding nine points in the group stage-, the Netherlands and Great Britain are still alive in the competition, which will resume next Friday the 30th.

Oscar Maya Belchí