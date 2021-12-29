In the knowledge society, if there is a profitable investment, it is culture (and education). Well-trained young people, with the ability to learn and educated in values, is the best guarantee of the success of a society. Many Spanish parents rightly consider that the best inheritance they can leave their children is a good education. In all countries, spending on culture represents a part of the percentage of public spending and is actually one of the most productive investments of all the public administrations can make.

Is it that Spaniards don’t like to read? According to the data from this last year, we are the fifth country that spends the least on books, newspapers or stationery.

Total detachment. Currently, Spain occupies one of the worst positions in terms of spending on culture in the entire European Union. More specifically: 5.9%. And just a sad 0.6% in the purchase of books, newspapers or stationery. We are only above Cyprus, Portugal, Romania and Greece in terms of total household outlay, according to data published by the Community Statistical Office, Eurostat. Furthermore, average spending at the European level in this area has fallen in recent decades, going from 1.8% of all households in 1995 to 1.1% in 2016 and 0.6% this year.

In the EU as a whole, Slovakia is the country that earns the most money for books, newspapers and stationery (2% of total household spending), followed by Croatia (1.7%), Germany (1.5% ) and Poland (1.4%).

Spain is one of the EU countries (2020) where families spend the least on Culture and Books (along with Greece, Italy or Portugal). (How many explanations does this data provide …) https://t.co/8OpWcU0gAL pic.twitter.com/MI2DMnzpSJ – Juan Luis Jiménez (@JuanLuis_JG) December 27, 2021

How much do we spend? In Spain, the average expenditure per person on books, magazines and newspapers is € 98.95 per year. During Book Day, each Spaniard allocated an average of 28 euros per movement in purchases of literary content during that April 23, according to Bankinter data. So almost all the money we spend on consuming this type of culture is done in a single day. If we analyze the profile of the reader by age group, those over 40 are the ones who are most encouraged to buy books. Specifically, between 40 and 50 years old, 41.5% choose to celebrate that day by giving away a book, compared to 2.4% of young people under 30 years of age.

A survey conducted between 2008 and 2015 to citizens between 20 and 74 years of age from fifteen EU countries, it ranks Spain as the fifth country among those included where less time is spent reading books, with an average of six minutes a day. Even fewer spend reading the French (two minutes a day), or Italians, Austrians and Romanians, with five minutes. The most readers are Estonians, with 13 minutes a day, followed by Finns and Poles, with 12. One reason could be the hours of sunshine, if it rains all day in Holland (which it does) there is no choice but to stay at home.

Some cities more than others. There are big differences in spending depending on the location. The most notable is the north-south contrast, with much greater consumption in books, magazines, and newspapers in the north than in the south. The Autonomous Communities with the highest spending per person are: 1st Basque Country (€ 117.19), 2nd Navarra (€ 112.71) and 3rd Madrid (€ 111.93). The Autonomous Communities with the least expenditure per person are: 1st Melilla (€ 83.27), 2nd Extremadura (€ 87.03) and 3rd Ceuta (€ 87.24). Through this map you can consult in detail the spending in each community.

The provinces with the highest spending per person are: 1st Vitoria-Gasteiz (€ 120.48), 2nd Donostia / San Sebastián (€ 117.80), 3rd Bilbao (€ 115.86). The provinces with the least expenditure per person are: 1st Melilla (€ 83.27), 2nd Almería (€ 84.94) and 3rd Huelva (€ 85.48).

No investment in Education. In Spain, public spending on education stands at 4.26% of GDP, a little less than one in every ten euros spent by administrations. How do you compare this data with that of our environment? Not very well. The Nordics move in much higher spending volumes, Iceland (7.53%), Sweden (6.77%), Denmark (6.58%), Finland (5.68%) and Norway (5.61%) clearly above. But Israel (7.06%), Estonia (5.96%) and Latvia (5.79%) are also ahead.

The US, a country with low public spending, spends 6% of its GDP on education, that is, 50% more than Spain. In our defense we must say that Germany (4.11%), an innovative and advanced country and the United Kingdom (4.62%) are not far from Spain in their percentage of spending on education, Italy (3.85%) is behind and also Japan (3.15%). But France (5.42%), Portugal (5.00%) and Poland (4.92%) surpass us.

