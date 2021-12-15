The 2008 crisis put an end to the economic fiction that Spain had lived through for two decades. Along the way, he did something more important to an entire generation of young men raised until then in eternal prosperity: he nipped their expectations in the bud. He condemned them not to a life worse than what they expected, but worse than that of their parents. Fourteen years later, the generational conflict continues to characterize Spanish politics, economy and society.

And it will remain that way for years to come.

The ranking. This is illustrated by the Synthetic Index of Youth Development, an annual study prepared by the Reina Sofía Center for Adolescence and Youth. The work weights different parameters in five large areas (education, employment, emancipation, life and ICT) and orders the European states based on the quality of life of their young people, the facilities they find to develop work, culturally and socially in their countries of origin. Spain, one more year, comes off very badly.

Under. It scores only above four European countries (Italy, Bulgaria and Romania). All other nations are kinder to their youth. Denmark, the Netherlands and Estonia stand out at the top. Spain’s problems are not given by education (in the community environment) or by “life”, a category that includes questions related to mental health or fertility. The problems, we all know, center on employment and emancipation.





No work. Spain continues to be the only European country where the youth unemployment rate exceeds 30%, an exceptional figure not only in the old continent but in almost all developed countries. In general, the report explains, “all the territories fell in their indices” of employability. But the Spanish case is always particular: youth unemployment peaked at 50% during the crisis and has never substantially improved, not even in terms of temporality or “involuntary partiality.”

There is little work and what there is is of a questionable quality. We saw it at the expense of young university students: 37% of Spanish graduates are employed in unskilled positions, the highest figure in the European Union. It is not so much due to an exceptional production of university students as to a galloping lack of qualified jobs in the labor market.

And there is no home. The other aspect where Spain scores well below Europe is in terms of “emancipation”. Its index stands at 0.118 on a scale of 0 to 1. No surprise. We know that the percentage of young Spaniards owning a home has gone from 57% to 33% in a period of fifteen years. Also that the number of young people between the ages of 25 and 35 still living with their parents is higher than in the rest of Western Europe; and that the rent increase in the big cities has not been matched by a salary increase.

Special affectation. Unemployment and housing are two endemic problems in Spain, two problems that particularly affect the youngest. It is something we have known for a long time, as well as the enormous symmetry between communities. Madrid and the Basque Country, for example, are in the European average and at the level of Germany or France in terms of education, life or ICT. What penalizes them? Low employability and poor performance in terms of emancipation. The design of the index seriously penalizes two aspects where Spain is doing (very) badly.

They all back off. It is not a country for young people, although there is a great internal asymmetry: the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Castilla-La Mancha are at the bottom of the ranking, while the aforementioned Madrid and the Basque Country are around the continental average. The rest of the continent has not fared much better either: all countries have regressed in their metrics as a result of the pandemic, and in most of them young people face similar problems to the Spanish (although on a smaller scale).

“2020 was marked by a global crisis that has had a profound imbalance in the labor market, deepening even more, if possible, the uncertainty and insecurity of young people when facing a future project”, conclude the authors. Far from receding, the generation gap is only widening.