Luis Enrique’s Spain trained on Saturday afternoon with its sights set on the match against Sweden. He has done it with all the available players, including Mikel Merino, one of the names that were in doubt, and in the same conditions as the Scandinavian team: one of the goals also had a protection lamp.

The Spanish team, which defeated Greece by the minimum (0-1) and lackluster on the penultimate date, has trained with the 25 available footballers: Mikel Merino, one of those who could have been absent due to his physical discomfort, has also exercised normally and will be available.

The national coach, Luis Enrique, has led the session with a lot of intensity and giving constant instructions to his players, aware of the importance of the game against Sweden: the draw or the victory will classify Spain in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The direct ticket to Qatar 2022, the great goal

Luis Enrique’s men will look to Sweden for the great goal of the last stretch of 2021: ensure the presence in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. After complicating life with an unexpected defeat against Sweden, the Spanish team regained its options by relying on itself and reaches the last date as leader of Group B. A draw or a victory against Janne Anderson’s men will leave Spain as another of the directly classified teams.

Spain made good the stumble (2-0) of Sweden in Georgia to position themselves as provisional leader of the group and reach the last date with everything to face– As long as you don’t lose, you will win the ticket. He will also act as a local, something that he is especially good at: the national team has a total of 60 consecutive games without losing in the World Cup qualifying rounds.