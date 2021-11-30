

11/29/2021 at 9:30 PM CET



The Spanish women’s soccer team drew goalless with Norway on Monday in a friendly played in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas and in which Laura del Río’s team crashed with the bolt raised by the Scandinavians.

The Spanish women tried in every possible way, but without success against a team that raised a defense of five players and that barely reached the goal defended by Cata Coll a couple of times and counterattack, reports the website of the national teams.

The greatest siege of the Spanish came in the final stretch, but the defense and the goal Sunniva Skoglund frustrated all the actions of the Spanish team, which formed with Cara Coll, Lucía Rodríguez (C), Oihane Valdezate, Naroa, Nuria Rábano (Ruth Álvarez, m.75), María Pérez, María Llompart, Claudia Pina, Candela Andújar, Eva Navarro (Ainhoa ​​Marín, m.75) and Lorena Navarro (Ana Franco, m.62).