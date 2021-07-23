“Everything seems to indicate that there will be a third dose of the vaccine,” he explained. Carolina Darias, the Spanish Minister of Health, this Friday in an interview in Zero Wave. However, it is not yet known exactly when it will be. But Darias did speak about the European Union already has a contract with Pfizer and Moderna to supply the new booster doses of the coronavirus vaccines they have developed.

Pfizer would send new vials to Spain for the amount of 1,800 million euros. For its part, Moderna will send new vaccines to be allocated to third doses for the value of 480 million. Extra doses could arrive in 2022 and 2023, according to the website of the The sixth.

It is not by far the first time we have heard of a possible third dose. In fact, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering approving Pfizer’s. But, Are these third doses necessary? At the moment everything points to yes.

In fact, we know that with some vaccines booster doses are necessary to prevent our immune system from forgot how to fight certain viruses. It is the case of the tetanus vaccine, which even after several doses may be necessary when a person makes a deep wound. In addition, we now also know that in the face of the delta variant it is very important to be vaccinated with both doses, so having a third could make us have even greater immunity. Although we still don’t know for sure.

50% of Spaniards already have two doses of coronavirus vaccines

This same Thursday, Spain reached 25 million vaccinated. Namely, 50% of Spaniards are already immunized. This means that their bodies already have a way of recognizing the virus thanks to vaccines and it will be easier to avoid serious hospitalizations, the saturation of ICUs and, above all, the death of patients due to the coronavirus. It does not mean that we are completely safe, since new variants may continue to appear; so the best is continue to maintain security measures.

“When we reach 70% [de la población española vacunada] you have to keep working “ Carolina Darias, Minister of Health

Furthermore, Darias has pointed out the importance of exceed 70% of the vaccinated population and get as close as possible to 100%. We must “continue vaccinating everyone to be close to 100%,” he commented in Zero Wave. “The virus has a way of living that is mutating, and some are more transmissible. When we reach 70% we must continue working,” he added.