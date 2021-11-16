EFE / EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET



Brussels, Nov 15 (EFE) .- The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, urged his counterparts from the European Union (EU) this Monday to “initiate the procedure” to impose new sanctions on those responsible in Nicaragua for the latest presidential elections, which the community bloc considered a fraud due to the lack of participation of opponents.

“We have expressed our concern about the situation after the November 7 elections. The EU statement pointing to the lack of legitimacy of the results has been a first and necessary response and others have to follow, ”Albares said at a press conference at the end of a Council of Community Foreign Ministers, where he assured that Spain raised the issue of the situation in Nicaragua.

Specifically, Albares requested “that the procedure be initiated to apply new individual sanctions and that the EU demand the immediate release of political prisoners, of those people who were put in prison exclusively so that they could not compete in what it was called elections ”.

For his part, the high representative of the EU for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, affirmed after the Council that “we condemn these false elections” in Nicaragua.

“They are a caricature, what we can call the typical and current Caribbean dictatorship,” he said.

Meeting in October in Luxembourg, the ministers then asked Borrell to start preparing a series of measures against Nicaragua, which could include sanctions, following the November 7 elections.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega prevailed in those elections in the absence of opposition, after seven candidates for the Presidency who were emerging as his main contenders were arrested in recent months and after the dissolution of three political parties.