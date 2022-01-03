The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has announced that on April 6 there will be the first auction of solar thermal energy produced in Spain, a world leader in this field.

Coinciding with the end of an intense 2021 in terms of energy, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) announced that on April 6, 2022, the first auction in Spain will take place in which it will be included thermoelectric or thermosolar solar energy.

Specifically, this operation will include 500 MW, of which 200 They will be produced from solar thermal energy, 140 from photovoltaic, another 140 from biomass and 20 more from other technologies.

After knowing the news, the Spanish Association for the Promotion of the Thermosolar Industry (Protermosolar) has indicated that “Welcomes the fact that the Ministry has met the deadlines to announce the solar thermal auction in 2021 as planned”.

This is what a solar thermal power plant looks like.

The association is analyzing in detail the published parameters, as well as the implications of hybridizations with photovoltaic or biomass. «We have always defended that each technology should generate when it contributes the most value and in principle it seems that the regulations are open enough to allow companies to maximize their designs, “says the Protermosolar statement.

«The requirement of at least 6 hours of storage is adequate precisely to exercise this role of thermosolar generation eminently at night. Protermosolar also sees positive that the terms, both for holding the auction and the maximum delivery, have become slightly more flexible than those initially published in the first auction, ”he reiterates.

What is solar thermal energy

Spain, as one of the main generators of hours of sunshine in the world, is a leader in the production of solar energy in its different variants. The best known is the photovoltaic, which generates electricity from solar panels equipped with semiconductors.

In the case of solar thermal energy, what is done is to take advantage of the heat to increase the temperature of drinking water or to generate electricity, among other uses. Currently, our country has 50 plants in operation that add 2,300 MW of power, being the market with the largest operating capacity in the world.

The most common process for generating solar thermal energy is the following:

The plates or collectors collect solar radiation. The accumulated heat is sent to an exchanger through a primary circuit equipped with thermal oil or the like. The exchanger sends the energy to an auxiliary generator that accumulates it in the secondary circuit.

The collectors that start the process can be of different types depending on the temperature they collect and according to the form and functionality they perform. We can find collectors of low temperature, that is, of less than 65ºC, of ​​medium temperature supporting up to 300ºC and, finally, of high temperature, reaching radiation of up to 500ºC.

Some of the advantages that solar thermal energy provides is that, obviously, it is unlimited and the process of obtaining it is much cleaner and safer than that of many other energy sources. What’s more, solar thermal energy can be stored in molten salt tanks, which means that it can be used 24 hours a day, becoming a green alternative for supplying during the night.