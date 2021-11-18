

11/18/2021 at 09:30 CET



Luis Enrique’s Spain is the fifth team with the highest market value of those that have the ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022 with 728 million euros, according Transfermarkt. Just England (€ 1,230M), France (€ 978.8M), Brazil (€ 870.5M) and Argentina (€ 747.5M) they have a more valuable staff today.

The national team, which defeated Sweden on the last day to seal the ticket to the next World Cup event, It has players of the stature of Rodri € 70M), Koke (€ 60M), Dani Olmo (€ 50M) or Pau Torres (€ 50M) waiting to be able to recover other important names such as Ansu Fati or Pedri in the next commitments.

The national team is, yes, above The Netherlands (€ 668M), Germany (€ 660M), Belgium (€ 419.5M), Serbia (€ 342M), Croatia (€ 324.2M), Denmark (€ 275.8M), Switzerland (€ 189.2M) o Qatar (€ 20M), which are all the teams classified so far for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Luis Enrique fulfills the objective

The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, has completed the procedure: defeated Sweden by the minimum on the last day of the group stage of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and will be at the next great international event together with the rest of the most powerful teams in the world.

Despite the critical situation that led to the defeat against Sweden, the national team has managed to manage the disadvantage well and avoid the complicated play-offs, where the favorites Italy and Portugal will go, who gave up the first place in their respective groups on the last day of the group stage.