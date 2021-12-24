Until now, we were used to talking about the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands when looking to find the best performance for our WiFi network. However, recently, the new WiFi 6E technology has been launched that allows using WiFi 6 in the 6 GHz band. The problem is that it had not been assigned to these tasks, so the EU gave the deadline until the end of the year to the member states to do so. Precisely, today the latest update of the CNAF was published in the BOE that adopts the 5945-6425 MHz band for the new WiFi 6E technology with up to 24 channels of 20 MHz.
The European Union authorized the use of the block ranging from 5,945 to 6,425 MHz, that is, 480 MHz, with three 160 MHz channels for WiFi 6E. Although it is a large increase in spectrum for WiFi technology, the truth is that it is far from the 1,200 MHz block ranging from 5,945 to 7,125 MHz, with seven 160 MHz channels, which will be used in the United States for this technology.
In spite of everything, we currently had 540 MHz available in total, adding the entire 2.4 and 5 GHz spectrum. Therefore, the new 480 MHz almost double the available spectrum, reducing congestion and improving connection capacity or speed. The spectrum can be divided into 24 channels of 20 MHz, 12 channels of 40 MHz, 6 channels of 80 MHz, or 3 channels of 160 MHz.
The BOE approves the RLANs in 6 GHz
In the Official State Gazette of today, December 24, 2021, Order ETD / 1449/2021, of December 16, is published, approving the National Table of Frequency Allocations. This collects the bands that can be used in our country and the role to which they will be dedicated.
In section UN-167 – RLANs in 6 GHz we can read the following:
Commonly used applications in the 5945-6425 MHz band.
In accordance with Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2021/1067 on the harmonized use of the 5945-6425 MHz band for wireless access systems, including local area networks (WAS / RLAN), these applications are allowed in the aforementioned frequency band under the consideration of common use in accordance with the technical conditions indicated in the annex to the aforementioned Decision.
Low power devices for indoor use (LPI) will have a maximum power of 23 dBm (eirp), with a maximum average eirp power density of 10 dBm / MHz for in-band emissions and -22 dBm / MHz for out-of-band emissions.
Very low power devices for indoor and outdoor use (VLP) will have a maximum power of 14 dBm (eirp), with a maximum average eirp power density of 1 dBm / MHz for in-band emissions, or up to 10 dBm / MHz if they operate with channelization that does not exceed 20 MHz, and -45 dBm / MHz for out-of-band emissions.
In any case, these devices must use spectrum access and interference mitigation techniques that guarantee the essential requirements of Directive 2014/53 / EU.
After several months with little news in this regard, our country finally catches up with the rest of Europe and assumes these new frequencies for WiFi in the new CNAF.