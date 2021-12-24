The European Union authorized the use of the block ranging from 5,945 to 6,425 MHz, that is, 480 MHz, with three 160 MHz channels for WiFi 6E. Although it is a large increase in spectrum for WiFi technology, the truth is that it is far from the 1,200 MHz block ranging from 5,945 to 7,125 MHz, with seven 160 MHz channels, which will be used in the United States for this technology.

In spite of everything, we currently had 540 MHz available in total, adding the entire 2.4 and 5 GHz spectrum. Therefore, the new 480 MHz almost double the available spectrum, reducing congestion and improving connection capacity or speed. The spectrum can be divided into 24 channels of 20 MHz, 12 channels of 40 MHz, 6 channels of 80 MHz, or 3 channels of 160 MHz.

The BOE approves the RLANs in 6 GHz

In the Official State Gazette of today, December 24, 2021, Order ETD / 1449/2021, of December 16, is published, approving the National Table of Frequency Allocations. This collects the bands that can be used in our country and the role to which they will be dedicated.