After several delays, SpaceX’s Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has finally been launched, according to the company by Elon Musk. The crew is composed of the mission commander Raja Chari, the pilot Tom Marshburn and the mission specialist Kayla barron; plus the astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA) Matthias maurer. The launch of the mission had already been delayed twice last week due to a medical problem with a crew member.

This Wednesday, November 10, the SpaceX Dragon Crew took off from the Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center from NASA. Launch time was around 9:03 pm ET; that is, about 8:03 p.m. in Mexico City and 3:03 a.m. Spanish peninsular time. Now, the four astronauts will spend about a full day in orbit until the spacecraft docks at the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that powered the spacecraft landed hours ago. It returned to Earth and landed on Elon Musk’s company drone ship in the Atlantic. Both the launch and landing of the reusable phase of the rocket were successful.

The work of astronauts on the International Space Station

With the Crew-3 mission, Musk’s company has already added five space flights with humans since May 2020

For six months the four astronauts will live and work on the ISS. In fact, we already know that the life of an astronaut on the International Space Station it’s not easy at all. But it is very entertaining, since they have to prepare experiments and test new technologies. One of them involves software to find and capture spacecraft (or, in the future, satellites).

