Between private space travel and the continuous study of outer space, Earth’s orbit is becoming a busier and potentially dangerous place for those up there due to the amount of space junk.

After the Russian army destroyed one of its satellites for a weapons test, the crew of the International Space Station were forced to take cover as debris sped past the outpost.

The problem with this situation lies in the fact that even when satellites and space stations can perform maneuvers to move away from space debris, it is turning into a snowball that could make fiction a reality in hundreds of films that they touch on this topic.

Space debris and Kessler syndrome

In 1978 NASA scientist Donald J. Kessler described a scenario where the density of objects in Earth’s orbit would produce a cascade of collisions due to debris orbiting the Earth.

In 1991 Kessler said that it was necessary to limit the number of spent rocket bodies and payloads in orbit, that suggestion could not have been more forgotten in a time when space rockets frequently leave the planet.

Unfortunately even if the warnings were heeded, it is already too late, as the speed with which space debris is created is now higher than the speed with which the same debris falls back into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Around 7,630 satellites currently orbit the Earth, of which approximately 4,700 are in operation. Each object added to the orbit results in a greater risk of collision and each collision in turn increases the possibility of future collisions that make orbit a dangerous place for astronauts, space stations and impractical to add more satellites.