There was a time when our contact with the world of videogame It was limited to three beautiful coincidences: what the Three Wise Men brought us at the beginning of the year, what we rented in a video store, and the demos and free games that reached our hands like a blessing from heaven.

In the best of cases, some magazine would give away a game or a demo album that you burned until the next one arrived. At worst, you had to settle for what came standard on the computer in the form of Solitaire, Minesweeper or, the jewel in the crown, the pinball Space Cadet from Windows 95.

Space Cadet, the Full Tilt demo! Pinball

The one that for many of us was the first contact with the world of pinball – long before falling into the networks of Pokémon Pinball – came into our lives from the hand of Microsoft Plus!, a package that, among graphic improvements, desktop themes and the first version of Internet Explorer, also included the game 3D Pinball Space Cadet.

The success of that adventure in which accompanying a space cadet as he traveled through a galaxy made up of bumpers, flippers and lanes caused that Microsoft include the game also in other versions of Windows to say goodbye after the jump from Windows XP to Vista.

Seeing him linked to the Redmond company made us believe that, as in the case of Minesweeper and Solitaire, this was a game of Windows placed there for our use and enjoyment, but we were actually looking at a demo of a much larger game.

With three different boards, Space cadet it was just a small sample of what he was capable of Full Tilt! Pinball, game for Windows and Mac OS developed by Cinematronics and published by Maxis before EA bought them and hit the pitch from The Sims.





The legacy of Space Cadet

How did that virtual pinball table get to Windows, making us believe that it was an original Microsoft game? Well, in a sense they did their best to make it happen. After purchasing the license and changing the name of the game to 3D Pinball for Windows – Space Cadet, they developed their own pinball.

In the form of a port that only took advantage of audio and images, the programmer David plummer -to whom we owe the Task Manager that saves our ass every time we press Ctrl + Alt + Del- created its own version with slight changes compared to the original game.

Two years after the success, under the name of Pinball 97 In order to take advantage of the pull of the Windows game, Maxis published a new version of its popular game with three new tables and a more inclined perspective. In that same year the purchase of EA was completed, and the studio and distributor changed completely.



