Reuters.- The major Wall Street indices rose sharply for the third consecutive session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 setting a closing record, after encouraging news gave investors more reassurance about the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, bolstering confidence ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Shares ended a holiday shorter week on a positive note, boosting confidence heading into Christmas. Gains were broad, led by the industrial and consumer sectors luxury goods that advanced around 1.2%.

AstraZeneca Plc and Novavax Inc said their vaccines protected against omicron, and data from the UK suggested the new variant could cause fewer hospital cases than the delta, although public health experts cautioned that the battle against Covid-19 was far from over. end up.

The arrival of omicron has contributed to increased market volatility for much of the final month of 2021, which has been a generally profitable year for equities.

“Investors have continued to see fairly strong economic growth and fairly positive developments in healthcare innovation around Covid, leading to increased demand for equities and prompting investors to look to allocate capital as the end of the year approaches, “said Matthew Miskin, director of investment strategies at John Hancock Investment Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.67 points, or 0.55%, to 35,950.56 units, while the S&P 500 gained 29.23 points, or 0.62%, to 4,725.79 units. The Nasdaq Composite added 131.48 points, or 0.85%, to 15,653.37 points.

Defensive sectors, which mostly outperformed their peers in December, generally lagged behind on Thursday.

The S&P 500 has been in profit for 3 days, after having fallen in the three preceding sessions. For the week, the S&P 500 added 2.3%, the Dow Jones rose 1.7% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.2%.

“People are seeing the strength on Tuesday and Wednesday and all of a sudden everyone is more optimistic again,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management.

