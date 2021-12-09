The Soy it is paid to 35,680 ARS, which represented a decrease of 1.03% compared to the 36,050 ARS of the previous day.

As for the variations of this day with respect to previous days, it slows down with the positive streak of quotations of the last three days. The volatility of the last seven days is visibly higher than that accumulated in the last year, therefore the value experiences greater changes than the general trend.

In the last week, the Soy registers an increase of 1.8%, so that for a year it still has a rise in the 26.08%.

To conclude, this result is close to the figures registered on November 17, when it reached maximum values ​​of the year with a value of ARS 36,180.

International values ​​of Soy

The current price of the Soy in Chicago it stands at 0 dollars per ton, according to the latest data as of December 9.

With regard to the future values ​​of soybeans, in the current month its price is at $ 462.53 in Chicago and in $ 467.03 in the following month. Similarly, soybean futures in Argentina are at 355 pesos this month and in 318 looking forward to next month.

Click here to check the latest news