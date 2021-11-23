Blockchain innovation is emerging across Southeast Asia as the region is home to a number of fintech firms and global cryptocurrency companies. In particular, Singapore has become one of the most crypto-friendly countries in the world. This was recently revealed in a report by cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, which found that 67% of the 4,348 respondents currently own cryptocurrencies. The report further noted that Ether (ETH) is the most popular cryptocurrency in the region, with 78% of respondents claiming to own the digital asset.

Interestingly, the Ethereum blockchain may also be the network of choice for financial institutions based in Southeast Asia. Charles d’Haussy, Asia Managing Director at Blockchain Firm ConsenSys, told Cointelegraph that Companies in the region looking to power cross-border e-commerce payments favor Ethereum for a number of reasons:

“From a technical perspective, different central banks and financial institutions that have been exploring various technologies always tend to go back to the fundamental features, that Ethereum offers.”

Specifically, d’Haussy mentioned that financial institutions find it attractive that Ethereum offers a layer of smart contracts on a blockchain network, while other competing technologies may only present a layer of smart contracts without a blockchain. D’Haussy added that the Ethereum network also offers financial institutions the ability to create accounts for certain tokens. He added that the process will be familiar to many, since “you have a bank account and bills that you can put into that account. This can be replicated in many use cases. Other technologies explored in the past were not capable of providing both accounts and tokens.”

Ethereum for finance in Southeast Asia

Given Ethereum’s unique functionalities, d’Haussy noted that financial institutions across Southeast Asia take advantage of it in a number of ways.

For instance, Daniel Lee, executive director and head of business and lists of DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), a digital exchange backed by DBS, one of Asia’s largest banking groups offering trading services for various digital assets, including security tokens and cryptocurrencies, told Cointelegraph that the firm is using Ethereum for its security token exchange:

“We are using Ethereum as an authorized blockchain for this purpose. The tokens we use are based on ERC-777, which allows us to create an exchange for this product. And since everything works on a blockchain, it replaces your traditional central depository. or clearing house “.

Specifically, it is possible to list ERC-777 tokens that are backed by stocks, fixed income, or other real-world assets. These listings can then be offered for secondary re-negotiation. Lee explained that a security token exchange can facilitate asset sales secondarily: “Now when someone wants to sell these assets, they can just list them as an offer on the stock market. And whoever wants that specific amount, they can just raise that offer.”

Additionally, Lee commented that DDEx had studied other blockchain networks besides Ethereum to accommodate its security token exchange. However, he noted that Ethereum was the best option due to the ease of finding programmers familiar with Solidity, the programming language designed to develop smart contracts on Ethereum.

D’Haussy further noted that Partior (a blockchain-based interbank clearing and settlement network jointly established by DBS Bank, JP Morgan and Temasek) is also built on Ethereum. As part of the Partior Project, Lee shared that DDEx will soon issue its own Singapore dollar stablecoin on the Partior network. According to d’Haussy, this is the case for similar use cases due to the diversity of providers, the wealth of developers, and the variety of services available on Ethereum. “Many other blockchains will not be able to offer such a rich and mature ecosystem. Therefore, it is a no for many financial institutions,” said d’Haussy.

It is also interesting to note that China’s participation in blockchain innovation is on the rise. Although d’Haussy believes that the region is not enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies, he mentioned that China is a great builder of blockchain networks. For example, although China recently warned that state-owned companies they will stop mining cryptocurrencies, d’Haussy mentioned that ConsenSys Quorum, ConsenSys’ Ethereum-based distributed ledger protocol, is doing well in the region: “Permitted chains in mainland China are the favorite frameworks and Quorum is currently being used for the Blockchain-based Service Network, a nationwide blockchain project backed by the Chinese government.”

Will Ethereum’s limitations hinder its adoption?

Although Ethereum can be widely used throughout Southeast Asia for various purposes, concerns remain regarding high network gas rates and scalability issues. But according to Lee, DDEx uses Ethereum on a licensed blockchain for listing and trading of security tokens, so high gas rates are not a problem. “We don’t use mining as a consensus mechanism. We use IBFT as a consensus mechanism. Based on that, the gas rate doesn’t really apply to us.” said. D’Haussy added that the high gas rates further demonstrate that Ethereum is in demand, noting that second-layer solutions are being implemented to solve the main challenges Ethereum faces today.

Still, some financial institutions in Southeast Asia have started looking to other blockchain networks. For example, RippleNet, the global payments network of blockchain company Ripple, is being leveraged across the region for cross-border transactions. Brooks Entwistle, RippleNet managing director at APAC and MENA, told Cointelegraph that Asia-Pacific has become one of the fastest growing regions for RippleNet, with transactions that have doubled since the third quarter of last year.

Entwistle added that after the Ripple’s intention to acquire a 40% stake in the Trangloa cross-border payment processing center, the company has facilitated a new on-demand liquidity corridor in the Philippines. Additionally, he shared that Japanese remittance company SBI Remit is using Ripple’s ODL service to transform remittance payments for the large Filipino diaspora in Japan. Entwistle explained:

“This has profound implications for accelerating financial inclusion and creating equity and economic opportunity, especially in a region that comprises some of the largest remittance-receiving countries in the world, such as the Philippines.”

Thus, while Ethereum continues to have a notable impact in Southeast Asia, other blockchain solutions are on the rise. PFor example, the Solana blockchain has attracted the interest of companies due to its high transaction speed and low costs. Henri Arslanian, PwC leader and partner, told Cointelegraph that other blockchain networks are being used as financial institutions become more familiar with the different layer one solutions:

“Each layer one solution has different characteristics, from speed and scalability to transaction fees and carbon footprint. Each organization will have their own priorities and use case requirements that may cause them to choose one network over another.” .

