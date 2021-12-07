The crypto investment company Hashed is under investigation by South Korea’s National Tax Service (NTS), according to local media.

The 4th Investigation Bureau of the Seoul Regional Tax Office, which is in charge of the investigation, is best known for conducting investigations into tax evasion and illicit fundraising.. An illicit fund is a collection of funds raised by undeclared means and reserved for undeclared purposes.

On December 7, local media reported that the exact nature of the investigation is unclear.

An official with the regional tax office told reporters that, although they could not confirm the exact nature of the investigation, “intense investigations into small businesses without prior notice are not uncommon. regarding the collection of illicit funds or tax evasion by the CEO of the company. “

The investigation began at the beginning of last month and is scheduled to conclude no later than the end of February 2022., just days before the South Korean presidential elections are held on March 9, 2022.

Hashed is one of the highest profile cryptocurrency investment firms in South Korea. It was founded in 2017 by Simon Seokoon Kim, Ethan Kyuntae Kim, and Ryan Sungho Kim, and all three are technically listed as CEOs, or heads of the company.

Hashed launched its $ 200 million Venture Fund II on December 1, a year after launching a $ 120 million Venture Fund I. The latest fund will focus on growth opportunities for Web3.

Hashed’s investment portfolio includes more than 80 companiesincluding various cryptocurrency networks like Klaytn and Cosmos, DeFi protocols like MakerDAO and Synthetix, and NFT brands like The Sandbox and Axie Infinity.

The South Korean government and the NTS have been increasingly monitoring the cryptocurrency industry throughout 2021.

However, after a year-long battle between lawmakers, some good news emerged: The government approved a bill on December 3 that postpones the application of any tax on cryptocurrency trading for a year. When the tax takes effect in January 2023 instead of 2022, traders will pay 20% of any profit made above $ 2,100.

