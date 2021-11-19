South Korea’s non-fungible token (NFT) space has expanded rapidly throughout 2021, led by the growth of cryptocurrency and NFT services offered by Kakao.but the competitors are entering the fray.

The NFT market in South Korea could be on track for further expansion following the government’s decision on November 5 that NFT purchases will not incur tax.

Klaytn, the blockchain developed by Korean tech companies Kakao and GroundX, is the obvious first choice for Koreans looking for a network to buy and sell NFT.

Klaytn’s market dominance in Korea is unrivaled as KakaoTalk, Kakao’s flagship suite of products, has more than 52 million active users and integrates Klaytn’s Klip crypto wallet directly into its mobile app.

Sangdi, CEO of Spoon, a South Korea-based NFT creator platform, told Cointelegraph that “if KakaoTalk encourages them, ordinary people who have not known about cryptocurrencies will become familiar with them and [aceptará] NFTs as a culture. “

What’s more, Klaytn is one of only three blockchains supported by the OpenSea NFT market.. Kakao’s own NFT minting service, Krafterspace has listed more than 37,000 NFTs for sale on OpenSea, and nearly 7,000 of them have already been purchased.

The Korean creators of NFT are aware that Klaytn’s platform is tailor-made for Korean collectors, their target market.. Sangdi added that “our target is the Korean market first and then the world market. I believe that currently Klaytn will help us to focus on Korea.”

As South Korean NFT collectors get used to global NFT trends, Alternatives like Ethereum’s layer two scaling network, Polygon, pose a potential threat to Klaytn’s dominance.

Polygon is the second of the three networks supported by OpenSea, making it a relatively familiar platform for Korean NFT collectors.. In addition, it supports a strong NFT market that some Korean projects find more suitable for their global business model.

Jisoon Lim, CEO of 3PM, a music-focused NFT curation and publishing platform, deployed the platform on Polygon instead of Klaytn. Despite being based in Korea, Lim explained to Cointelegraph that Polygon was the optimal choice for the project.

The Korean NFT enthusiast Karl Hyun also considers Polygon to be more suitable for the NFT market than Klaytn. Although his favorite collections are not based in South Korea, he believes that Ethereum-based layer two solutions are best to help increase the global reach of NFTs.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, he said: “Polygon, as a layer two, operates better by being integrated with Ethereum, but isn’t Klaytn closer to a separate sidechain?” before adding: “Since Polygon is based on Ethereum, the best way to increase the scalability of NFTs while minimizing centralization is to go to Polygon.”

Kakao’s involvement in the blockchain space also extends to venture capital investment and he has a long association with Dunamu., owner of the Korean exchange Upbit.

Dunamu is preparing to launch an NFT platform with HYBE, the entertainment company behind the popular Kpop group BTS. Kakao is also planning an NFT market and a metaverse called Kakao Games.

At present, Kakao’s position could be held back by the slow pace of his global scaling efforts. However, Sangdi said that concern about globalization is a temporary hurdle, adding that the company wants to become a global brand.

