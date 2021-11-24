The South Korea Financial Services Commission (FSC), announced Tuesday that non-fungible tokens (NFT), they will be taxed from next year. According to The Korea Herald, this tax law change will impose a 20% tax on income from virtual assets that exceed 2.5 million won (US $ 2,102) effective January 1, 2022.

The FSC Vice President, Doh Kyu-sang, specified that only some NFTs would be classified as virtual assets and therefore would be subject to taxes on “other income”, referring to those used for large-scale investment or payment. The tax authorities are in charge of defining the full scope of taxable NFTs.

This announcement, however, differs from last month’s position, when the FSC had issued a public statement reaffirming that NFTs are not virtual assets and would not be regulated. Korean lawmakers now seem to view NFTs in the same tax light as cryptocurrencies. A planned tax on the gains of cryptocurrencies was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2022, but now it could be delayed due to political pressure.

Recently, South Korea has adopted numerous measures to regulate the cryptocurrency market, in an effort to combat money laundering. According to The Korea Herald, the August guidelines determined that the 25 exchanges reviewed had “inadequate levels of readiness” and none of them met all registration requirements.

As the NFT market rapidly expands in South Korea and around the world, the debate over regulation versus innovation remains a controversial topic.

