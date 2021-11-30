In what could be a huge win for the local crypto industry, South Korean lawmakers are about to delay taxes on digital assets for another year.

Representatives from the Tax Subcommittee of the National Assembly, South Korea’s legislative body, reached a bipartisan agreement on November 29 by passing an amendment that could postpone the tax on cryptocurrencies by one year. If the amendment is approved in a parliamentary session on December 2, the tax will start on January 1, 2023, and not in 2022, as previously planned.

Democratic Party lawmakers who have been pushing for this delay criticized flaws in the information-gathering procedures that would be implemented by the National Tax Service (NTS).

One of these procedures would be to assume a cost base of KRW 0 ($ 0) for crypto assets that have been inactive in private wallets where the acquisition price could not be demonstrated. This would create a significant tax burden for long-term holders who have been holding coins in private purses before tax legislation takes effect. Indeed, They would be taxed on the full price of the asset, not just the profits made.

Deputy Kim Young-jin, President of the Tax Subcommittee, He also pointed to the problem of requiring citizens to pay taxes on cryptocurrencies while the government has not yet adopted an official definition of what a cryptocurrency or virtual asset is.

“There is an inconsistent system for imposing taxes without a clear basis on how to legally define cryptocurrencies in our system … but only in Korea is taxation ahead of regulation.”

Advocates of tax enforcement, particularly Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, believe that The tax system must be fair so that those who make profit from trading cryptocurrencies contribute their fair share.

In the last few months, Minister Hong has repeatedly rejected the debate on the cryptocurrency tax issue in open session at the National Assembly.

The year-long battle over the tax delay situation has sparked misinformation and confusion among both citizens and legislators. Contradictory tax news has been published periodically throughout 2021.

Recently, On November 23, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) changed its view that NFTs would not be taxed, and stated that they were working to treat them the same as tradable cryptocurrencies.

