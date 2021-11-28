South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has released a report outlining its new definition of cryptocurrencies, along with proposed procedures for token issuers and penalties for non-compliance.

The proposed rules could impose onerous regulations on individuals or platforms that coin non-artistic NFTs intended for commerce, as well as decentralized financing projects, among others.

The FSC’s Nov. 23 report details the points it proposed in the Cryptocurrency Users Protection Act which has been sent to the National Assembly for its consideration.

It lays down rules for token issuers who want their tokens to be traded on Korean exchanges and suggests penalties for those that the FSC has found to be making “undue profits. through market manipulation or trading with undisclosed information. “

The report refers first of all to the token issuing companies, among which are ICO operators, decentralized autonomous bodies (DAO), and non-fungible token minting (NFT) services (and potentially others).

The FSC would require these entities to submit a white paper, obtain a favorable rating from a recognized token evaluation service, obtain a legal review of the project, and disclose periodic business reports. For the users.

Previously, the FSC had not recognized NFTs as assets to regulate, but that decision changed earlier this week. Too considers privacy tokens, like Monero (XMR), and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) to be cryptocurrencies, while central bank digital currencies (CBDC) are not.

Failure to comply with the regulations would carry a penalty of at least 5 years in prison, more than three to five times the amount of the “unfair profit” obtained. Any profit made while companies were breaking the law would be considered an unfair profit. These penalties echo those of the current Capital Market Law.

The new proposals respond to what the FSC has assessed as deficiencies in the ability of the Special Information Act to thoroughly protect investors. The Act is the legislation that led to the closure of most of the country’s cryptocurrency exchanges due to strict requirements to remain in operation.

A person well connected to the exchange industry told Cointelegraph that the proposals were positive:

“The new law, once passed, will further promote the development of the industry and help protect investors in digital assets.”

