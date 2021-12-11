Unathi Kamlana, the commissioner of the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority, has said that the government’s implementation of a cryptocurrency framework would aim to mitigate any potential risk.

According to a Friday report from Bloomberg, Kamlana said the financial regulator planned to present a regulatory framework in early 2022 aimed at protecting investors from “potentially very risky” crypto assets. The commissioner said that any framework on cryptocurrencies would be created in coordination with the Prudential Authority and the Financial Oversight Board of the Reserve Bank of South Africa.

“What we want is to be able to intervene when we think that what is being offered to potential customers are products that they do not understand and that are potentially very risky,” said Kamlana. “We must be very careful not to just legitimize them.”

The FSCA commissioner’s comments come after South Africa’s Intergovernmental Fintech Task Force said in June that it was going to lay the groundwork for “gradual and structured” regulation of cryptocurrencies in South Africa. The African nation’s policy on cryptocurrencies has largely been one of non-interference, but also warning the public that there was little protection or recourse by the government for scams or fraud.

When the co-founder of the South African crypto investment platform AfriCrypt allegedly disappeared with billions of user funds, the FSCA said it could not take action because crypto assets were not regulated in the country. After receiving a warning, major cryptocurrency exchange Binance also challenged the FSCA’s authority as South Africa’s financial regulator, arguing instead that the country’s Financial Intelligence Center ensured that crypto companies complied with local laws.

In May, the Reserve Bank of South Africa launched an exploratory study on the deployment of a central bank digital currency, or CBDC. The central bank is also part of a pilot program with those of Australia, Singapore and Malaysia to test international settlements through CBDC.

