The 44th edition of the Dakar repeats the scene, as it will be played entirely in Saudi Arabia. It also repeats conditions, since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a determining factor in logistics and organization of the rally as happened a year ago. A health crisis that has also caused the first casualties in the Dakar, since South African Kirsten Landman has tested positive and will not be able to start. The ‘motard’ was one of the strongest candidates for victory in the women’s motorcycle category, even if it had chosen to enter the Original By Motul class to contest its second Dakar without receiving assistance. Unfortunately, the disease has rooted out their aspirations to inscribe his name in the Dakar history books.

The South African pilot herself has confirmed her positive for COVID on her Instagram account, which is why it will not start in Jeddah this coming January 1. Despite the severe setback that this situation entails, Kirsten Landman is physically well, in quarantine, and with the firm intention of returning to the Dakar in 2023. In fact, in the same publication in which he confirms his positive, he also seals your commitment to all your partners and sponsors to return within a year to a race that this time he will see from a distance. Although this positive from Landman is for the moment an isolated case, it is very likely that more participants will have to give up the Dakar for this reason.

Kirsten Landman debuted in the 2020 Dakar at the controls of a KTM 450 Rally Replica and had a great performance, to the point of finishing in position 55 of the general, also occupying the third position within the female classification. The South African then assured at the same finish line that she would not return to the Dakar after enduring extreme conditions to reach the end of the rally. But nevertheless, Landman followed the Dakar 2021 on television and that made him see that he missed the race. Now, COVID-19 prevents their return and dIt draws a much more favorable scenario for the Spanish Sara García when trying to achieve victory in the female category, Mirjan Pol being his great rival.