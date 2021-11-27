The markets and stocks fall

The new variant detected in South Africa has generated panic in the markets; This Friday Wall Street opened lower, with losses of 3% in the Dow Jones index and 2% in the Nasdaq technology.

In Europe, the Spanish Ibex 35 experienced its biggest fall in almost a year and a half, with a drop of 4.96%, while the Eurostoxx 50, which groups the 50 most important companies in the euro zone, had a collapse of between 4 and 5%.

Oil also suffered a fall, the West Texas Intermediate fell 11.53% and is trading at 69.35 dollars a barrel.

In the case of Mexico, the peso was trading at 21.8230 pesos per dollar, with a loss of 1.23% compared to 21.5575 in the Reuters reference price on Thursday.

No definitive data yet

It is too early to draw conclusions about this type of COVID-19, according to Tulio de Oliveira, who emphasized that it is necessary to study more the cases that have been presented to know the true impact or danger that this variant may represent; however, he assured that the detection of this has been carried out “very, very early”, which can favor its control and prevent it from spreading.

However, this Friday the WHO classified the variant as “worrying”.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are worrisome,” said the expert group commissioned by the WHO to follow the evolution of COVID-19.