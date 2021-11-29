South Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected, will exceed 10,000 new daily cases of coronavirus by the end of this week, South African epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim predicted.

“I estimate that we will exceed 10,000 cases per day by the end of the week,” he said at an online press conference from the Health Ministry, anticipating that “in two or three weeks” a worrying situation will begin to be seen in hospitals.

Scientists announced Thursday that they had detected the omicron variant in this southern African country. This new form of covid-19 presents “a very high risk” for the world, warned the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are still many unknowns surrounding this new variant, especially its virulence and transmissibility.

Based on early observations, scientists believe that current coronavirus vaccines will continue to be effective against severe forms of the disease, Abdool Karim said.

“We must not panic. We have already experienced this,” insisted Health Minister Joe Phaahla, recalling that the country has already faced the spread of beta and delta variants. “In the coming days and weeks, our scientists will have the answers,” he added.

The announcement of the detection of this new variant spread panic and, in a few hours, many countries decided to close their territory to visitors from southern Africa.

sch-cld / bl / es / zm