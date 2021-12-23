Queer

and black

For a long time, Junior (not his real name) was watching on his phone from Zambia the Gay Pride march in South Africa, dreaming of participating.

He also decided to flee his country due to the persecution he suffered. Installed in South Africa, he has been able to proudly wear the flag of his country in the parade, under a rainbow shirt.

This 26-year-old is still struggling to get his papers. After months of processes and uncomfortable interrogations, the immigration service rejected his refugee status, he explains to the AFP.

“One of those responsible took out a Bible and began to lecture me about homosexuality,” he recalls. “South Africa has the best laws“Junior notes with regret,” but the people in the administration do not know everything about homosexuality. “

One night in 2017, he suffered a sexual assault on the street at the hands of two men, and they threw him out of the police station where he later took refuge. He had to return with one of his friends, a white man, to be able to make the complaint.

“It’s harder to be queer when you’re black “in South Africa, notes Junior, who now avoids walking down the street.

Near the window, one of her friends, a model from Kenya, listens distractedly. Migrant since 2017, he also suffered bullying in South Africa. But nothing to do with what he lived in his country. In Kenya, “you can’t even dress a certain way,” he says.