we’ve seen in the history of the Olympics. Here we present you the complete list of all the music from the opening ceremony.

The inauguration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, included music from some of the classic video games of all time. Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Sonic the Hedgehog, Kingdom Hearts, Phantasy Star, Chrono Trigger, Monster Hunter, Ace Combat, Nier, and a host of other classic game tunes kicked off the sports show in Japan.

DO NOT STOP READING: Japan breaks world speed record … but the Internet

While all the athletes from the participating countries paraded in a stadium without crowds, the melodies of classic video games were heard that many of them and we have also played. Before the complete list we share with you some of our favorite topics:

Dragon Quest: Eldrick’s Theme

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/WAodxj46fIs

Final Fantasy: Victory Fanfare

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/3suGfhnT2Sg

Tales of Series: Sorey’s Theme – The Shepherd

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/DlVF8XTObqk

Monster Hunter: Hero Test

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/ADn4S1ajMAI

Kingdom Hearts: Olympus Coliseum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/JuVHwmEGMR4

Here the complete list of video game songs that make up the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening soundtrack:

– Dragon Quest “Overture: Broken theme”

– Final Fantasy “Victory Fanfare”

– Tales from the series “Sorey’s theme: The shepherd”

– Monster Hunter series “Test of a hero”

– Kingdom Hearts “Olympus Coliseum”

– Chrono Trigger “Frog Theme”

– Ace Combat “First flight”

– Tales from the series “Pomp and Majesty”

– Monster Hunter “Starting Wind”

– Chrono Trigger “Theft Theme”

– Sonic the Hedgehog “Star Light Zone”

– Pro Evolution Soccer “eFootball Test Theme”

– Final Fantasy “Main theme”

– Phantasy Star Universe “Guardians”

– Kingdom Hearts “Hero Fanfare”

– Gradius “01 Act I-1”

– Nier “Song of the ancients”

– SaGa series “The chorus of the minstrel: Medley from the SaGa 2016 series”

– Soulcalibur “The brave new stage of history”