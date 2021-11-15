Oddworld Inhabitants has released the exact date on which Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition it will go on sale to stores. Previously it had only been indicated that it would arrive sometime this month and now we know that it will be the November 30 when it will go on sale on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

As its name suggests it will be an improved edition of Oddworld: Soulstorm in which the gameplay mechanics have been perfected, the sound has also been improved and it has also been used to polish other details, such as the intelligence and behavior of the Mudokons.

In addition, all the updates and content that have been published later will also be part of this new edition whose price will be 39.99 euros. However, those who already own a copy of the original game will have the opportunity to download the Enhanced Edition totally free without any additional cost.

Another detail to highlight is that it will be the first time Oddworld: Soulstorm will head to the Xbox consoles and the only consoles that will receive a couple of spectacular collector’s editions, especially one of them that includes an Abe figure along with some cards, a keychain, an art book and a number of other items.