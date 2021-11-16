Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that it will launch Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition next November 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC through the Epic Games Store. Oddworld: Soulstorm holders will receive the Enhanced Edition through a free update. This edition will include improved game mechanics and movement codes along with audio balance improvements, better polish and other details, not forgetting all the previously released updates and new content.

On PlayStation and Epic Games Store, the Enhanced Edition will feature Toby’s Escape. Like Vykkers, it’s a set of levels with short, classic Oddworld puzzles. Soulstorm players will recognize Toby from the train and in this train they will know how he escaped from RuptureFarms and became the train conductor. On the other hand, Xbox will add the mode Vykkers Labs, where there will be short but puzzle-filled 2.5D levels and a leaderboard for fast races or zero death tours in the airborne laboratory used for pharmaceutical testing on animals and run by the sadistic Vykkers.

Released last April, Oddworld: Soulstorm is an explosive action adventure game featuring crafting tasks, foraging, platforming, and stealth. Players must follow an impossible flight from an enemy that will use every means at its disposal, from propaganda to brute force and deadly violence, to stop Abe and the uprising.

<br>

Know more: Oddworld: Soulstorm Announces Impressive Collector’s Edition for PS4 and PS5



Oddworld: Soulstorm was originally released for PS4, PS5, and PC, with the PS5 version being free for PlayStation Plus subscribers at its inception. Among its curiosities, the title has a large number of mudokons to rescue.