Dec 07, 2021 at 13:14 CET

Sport.es

The moroccan Soufiane Abrouke (La Sansi) with 40’40 & rdquor ;, and the international athlete Sheila Aviles 48’49 & rdquor; They have won the 35th edition of the mythical climb and descent in Guanta, which was held in Sentmenat (Barcelona), although the records of the event are still preserved by the Latvian Edgars sumskis (La Sansi) with 40’33 (2018) and Hasna bahom 46’48 (2013). The novelty of this edition has been the 6km where the winners have been Lluis Puig and Judit Ugas

With a total of 640 runners, 20% more than in 2019, where there have also been two minor races that have opened a sports morning. As a nice note that of Salvador Alcazar, the only participant who has disputed all the editions, a total of 35. The prizes have been delivered by the mayor Marc Verneda with councilors of the City Council, and with Daniel fernandez, representative of Heppner.