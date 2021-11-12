The prestigious auction house Sotheby’s has announced that it will accept real-time bids with Ethereum (ETH) for its November 18 auction that includes works by famous street artist Banksy.

Sotheby’s claims it will be the first time an auction house has accepted real-time cryptocurrency as a standard currency for payment at auction for a physical work of art.. The auction, titled “The Now Evening Auction”, includes the works of Banksy Trolley Hunters and Love Is In The Air.

Although the bid prices will be announced in ETH, Winners have the option of paying for the works in Ether, Bitcoin BTC) or USD Coin (USDC).

Trolley Hunters by Banksy

Sotheby’s started accepting BTC and ETH as payment in May for another Banksy auction. He has financially supported NFT projects, including the provision of seed funding for the NFT studio and the Mojito blockchain technology platform. It also launched a Metaverse-themed NFT platform with Pranksy, PleasrDAO, Paris Hilton and others as curators in October.

Nevertheless, Sotheby’s is not the only auction house that accepts cryptocurrencies and is related to the blockchain.

The competing auction house Christie’s was the first to accept ETH as payment at a CryptoPunks auction held last May.. Christie’s also auctioned The First 5000 Days from Beeple for more than $ 69 million.

The auction house Phillips accepted ETH and BTC in his auction of Laugh Now Panel A Banksy, which sold for more than $ 3 million in June.

Keep reading: