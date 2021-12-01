The time has come for many collectors from the world of design and fashion to take out their checkbooks. Sothebys’ announces that it will put 1,000 lots on sale from its residences in France and Monaco.

Karl Lagerfeld, who has been one of the most fascinating characters of the last century and this, he was also an insatiable collector of works of art, photography, antiques and design. His modernity and his good eye led him to have one of the most important collections known. worse is that in addition, the fact that they have been his, and have been part of his audacious mansions, are already a value in themselves.

He always liked the colorful and playful Italian design of the Memphis group during the eighties. Then came a great fixation for the French decorative arts of the 18th century. In the early 70’s Art Deco was the object of his desire.





Yet for the last twenty years of his life, he wanted to embrace modernity and bought numerous works by Mark Newson, Martin Szekely, and Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. Many will be surprised that in his last residence he added furniture designed by Bruno Paul and German advertising posters from the early 20th century.

In the lots we also find work dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: his portrait by Takashi Murakami and his Tokidoki dolls. Or a John Baldesari that costs 7,500 euros. Although there are works of much more artistic and historical value.





The couturier and art collector left us on February 19, 2019, he had no children and the inheritance has been a mystery that has not yet been publicly clarified. The lots are so many that the sale will be made from three different cities where the Sothebys’ house has an auction house. While we cannot stop looking at the web and the different lots imagining when and how this great master bought that piece (and dreaming of winning the lottery).

Images | Sothebys’