Christmas is a season to enjoy with the family, celebrate and surprise everyone with the creativity that you could not show in the year. This month is one of the most important of the brands to win new customers with discounts, promotions or advertising campaigns.

The decoration on these dates is essential for many people worldwide. According to data from a study published by Statista showing the Latin American countries that spend the most at Christmas, Mexico ranks second with $ 268, while Chile leads in the first place with 3790 dollars in Christmas purchases. Meanwhile, the third place is occupied by Peru with 308, Argentina with 290 and Brazil with 282 dollars.

Recently, a user shared on Twitter the peculiar decoration of a Christmas tree in a branch of Soriana in Mexico City.

The little tree that was completely adorned with Bobbin “spheres”, It surprised all the customers of the store as well as the Internet users who quickly began to share it on the digital platform. “Chilanga Christmas be like”, says the post that accompanies the image of the tree.

CHRISTMAS CHILANGA BE LIKE: pic.twitter.com/JPezSSom3V – THINGS OF NORTHERN (@CosasDeNortenos) December 7, 2021

The post drew laughs from tweeters. “The little tree to scare,” responds one of the followers.

Christmas decorations for brands and their consumers

The creativity of brands to decorating their stores with Christmas motifs is highly celebrated by their consumers. Since this type of recruitment strategies help to generate public opinion and create a trend in social networks with the name of your brand.

Example the creation of a Christmas tree made from containers of the recognized beer brand Heineken that a consumer made at home and posted on social networks. Place where it went viral and the brand contacted him to congratulate him.

But also at Christmas there are many people who seek to surprise their family or friends with decorations that show their tastes, that is why many times they usually include products, movie references, series or cartoons of which they are fans and they are proud to show the world.

