Soriana store consumers have reported some offers in food, with which they would achieve save 10 cents compared to its normal price.

Various retail companies and brands are present in Mexico, where millions of people make their weekly or fortnightly purchases, where they can find different products, either to satisfy their food, clothing or even electronic devices. Despite having a considerable variety of these, there are different types of stores that are designated to a specific niche, so they are strategically placed to achieve their due success; among some that we can find are Walmart, Superama, Bodega Aurrera, Comercial Mexicana, Chedraui, among others, in addition to those aimed at “premium” consumers, such as City Market, Chedraui Selecto, Fresko, among others.

The different stores (regardless of the sector to which they are directed), constantly launch promotions in order to attract the attention of consumers and make them buy more products to “take advantage” of these prices, opening an opportunity to increase sales, In addition, this would prevent crowds in their warehouses and have an effective flow of merchandise.

Some consumers on social networks have reported having encountered some “offers” of the store Soriana, where they were able to find different foods whose costs were 10 cents smaller than what can usually be found, among them the kilo of white onion and turkey breast from the San Rafael brand.

I found this offer in Soriana, in case someone occupies. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/FRBJ5Yj1bA – Daniel Cortés 🎄 (@DanielCortesMx) November 2, 2021

Consumers, beyond being annoyed or puzzled by these 10 cent deals, they receive them well, as a joke, hinting that more people should take advantage of these promotions from Soriana.

Note under construction.