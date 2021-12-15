The video of a tweeter shows how in a store in Soriana, in Acapulco, tomato is sold in a state of decomposition.

Before the recording was said, the brand’s Community Manager has already made the first contact with the consumer to follow up on the case.

An establishment in Soriana, in Acapulco, is exhibited on networks because, according to a consumer video, the brand sells product in a state of decomposition.

What to do when, when making the purchase of the month, you find that the product you are looking for is almost rotten? Apparently, this is what happened to a consumer from Soriana, in Acapulco.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, the user @YoSoyBean He exhibits how the establishment is selling tomato in a state of decomposition, before which he has made his respective complaint through social networks.

This recording lasts six seconds and, in fact, the Community Manager of the store has already made the first contact with the consumer to follow up on the case.

Hello ? Would you support us by indicating where you observed the aforementioned, please? (City, state and branch). – Soriana (@TiendaSoriana) December 13, 2021

At first glance, it is a delicate matter; Selling or offering products spoiled or in a state of decomposition not only puts the reputation of the brand or the company at risk, but, even more seriously, puts the health of the consumer at risk and that is to enter a much more serious dilemma .

Now, of course, when something like this happens it is necessary to report it by any means, be it social networks or before a competent authority.

Fortunately, today we have at hand a series of platforms that allow us to publicize all kinds of situations. In that sense, it can be said that technology is in favor of the consumer and that is why many times social networks are used to share experiences, good or bad.

Currently, for brands it is important to have this type of communication channels to know, among many other things, what is happening with their consumers and how their decisions or implementations affect them.

Likewise, each employee of the brand is a representative of the brand and what happens to any employee has a direct effect on the image or reputation of the company.

Based on this, what was reported by the tweeter, of course, carries with it significant damage to Soriana’s image, which is why knowing the response or position of the store is vital to regain trust in customers.

