Monetizing an application as popular as Instagram – as happened in its day with YouTube and many other platforms – is not an easy task. The creators of the photography social network included a product purchase system with which many users adapted to new fashions, acquiring all kinds of clothing and other accessories. Now from Instagram they want to go one step further.

The Facebook app is about to launch a subscription system that will allow users to pay for exclusive content from the creators that follow. From Instagram they want to increase their level of monetization, which is currently based on the purchase of products and conventional advertising.

As very well they inform us from Macrumors, an Instagram manager gave an interview in May to The Information in which he assured that the company was exploring the idea of ​​including subscriptions, explaining that “there are different ways to facilitate a financial relationship between a follower and a creator.”

Instagram is updated with many new features: story maps, calendar and more

Instagram continues to evolve with this monetization movement

According to senior Instagram officials, it is much more desirable for followers to be able to subscribe to certain content instead of seeing advertising.

App Store listings have revealed that Instagram recently included in-app payment subscriptions worth $ 0.99 and of $ 4.99.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi in Twitter, Instagram will create a Fan Club for followers who want to get exclusive content and a miniature avatar next to their name for subscribed members.

#Instagram keeps working on the exclusive stories for fan clubs 👀 Here’s the section where you can manage your fan club name, subscribers and settings. pic.twitter.com/1FJDRRQmVg – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) August 12, 2021

For their part, content creators will be able to manage what content is public and what content is exclusive to their subscribers. Apparently there will also be exclusive stories of payment. What do you think about this novelty?

Related topics: Instagram

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe